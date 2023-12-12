Inside Geneva: what does it take to become UN Human Rights Commissioners?

SWI swissinfo.ch

The world is marking an important anniversary: the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

After the Second World War, this was supposed to be our "never again" moment. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights promises us the right to live, to freedom of expression, the right not to be tortured, to equality regardless of gender, race or religion.

So how’s that working out?



Throughout 2023 SWI swissinfo.ch has been talking to the men and women who have led the United Nations' human rights work over the years. In this edition of Inside Geneva, we highlight some of those exclusive interviews.

