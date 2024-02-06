Inside Geneva: humanitarian and business alliances against disasters

It’s one year since devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria. Inside Geneva talks to search and rescue teams who were there.

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Filip Kirazov from Search and Rescue Assistance in Disasters (SARAID) says: “Every member of SARAID is a volunteer. So no one gets paid for any of the work we do. Our sole aim is to minimise human suffering due to the impact of natural or manmade disasters.”

And to local business leaders who had tried to prepare for such a disaster.

“We were expecting a big earthquake in Istanbul, and we were calculating the number of people that were going to lose their lives and the number of economic losses. The role of businesses there was to be prepared before and help the economic recovery afterwards,” says Erhan Arslan, Turkonfed (Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation).

Can humanitarian organisations and businesses work together to respond? The United Nations (UN) has an initiative that tries to do just that.

Florian Rhiza Nery from the Connecting Business Initiative says: “We often see the challenges that come from the differences, between the business community, the private sector and humanitarian organisations, not just the UN.”

Can it work? Humanitarians and entrepreneurs don’t always think the same way…

“When I hear about private public partnerships, I always say, in terms of the private, ‘what’s in it for them?’. And the question of a private company being totally neutral or altruistic, I still have my doubts,” concludes Daniel Warner, political analyst.

