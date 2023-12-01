International Red Cross confirms release of 19 Palestinian detainees

Operating under its neutral mandate, the ICRC oversees the release of Gaza-based hostages and Palestinians from Israeli detention centers, a duty mandated by the concluded temporary truce between Israel and Hamas. Keystone / Alaa Badarneh

read aloud pause

X

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) revealed on Friday its successful facilitation of the release and transfer of 19 Palestinian detainees from Israeli detention centers to Ramallah. Operating under its neutral mandate, the ICRC oversees the release of Gaza-based hostages and Palestinians from Israeli detention centers, a duty mandated by the concluded temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

This content was published on December 1, 2023 - 09:26

Keystone-SDA

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday it had facilitated the release and transfer of 19 Palestinian detainees from Israeli detention centres to Ramallah.

The number announced by the ICRC typically includes only those who the organisation is directly responsible for releasing.

+Fabrizio Carboni: ‘People tend to believe we can do things that we cannot do’

The neutral, Swiss-based organisation is tasked with the release of Gaza-based hostages and Palestinians in Israeli detention centres under the terms of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that has ended.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative