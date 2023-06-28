Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Invasive Asian hornet rapidly spreading in Switzerland

The Asian hornet was first spotted in Switzerland in 2017 and has been spotted in seven cantons in Switzerland this year. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
This content was published on June 28, 2023
Keystone-SDA/amva

The Asian hornet is spreading rapidly in Switzerland, with 66 sightings already reported in seven cantons this year, according to a bee health organisation. Favorable weather conditions are aiding the invasive species' expansion.

Asian hornets pose a threat to insects, particularly honeybees, as they hunt them to feed their larvae. When natural food sources become scarce in late summer, they increasingly target bee colonies.

While bee colonies in Switzerland have not yet perished due to extreme hornet pressure, it is crucial to swiftly destroy as many Asian hornet nests as possible to safeguard native honeybees and other pollinators, emphasized the bee health organisation.

The Asian hornet was first spotted in Switzerland in 2017 and has since been found at 24 locations in eight cantons as of 2022. It can be identified by its smaller size compared to native hornets and thin yellow stripes on its abdomen.

