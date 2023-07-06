Invasive North American snapping turtle captured in Switzerland

This species, with its long neck and powerful jaw, can cause serious injuries and even sever human fingers. Keystone / Roland Weihrauch

A North American snapping turtle was discovered in the wild in canton Vaud. This is the second such capture this year.

This content was published on July 6, 2023

Keystone-SDA/amva

The specimen, weighing around three kilograms, was brought to the turtle protection centre in canton Jura.

Police officers recovered the reptile in on Friday near the Nozon River. The officers who captured the turtle "knew how to handle the animal with the necessary precautions", Jean-Marc Ducotterd, president of the turtle centre, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

