Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Invasive North American snapping turtle captured in Switzerland

This species, with its long neck and powerful jaw, can cause serious injuries and even sever human fingers. Keystone / Roland Weihrauch

A North American snapping turtle was discovered in the wild in canton Vaud. This is the second such capture this year. 

This content was published on July 6, 2023
Keystone-SDA/amva

The specimen, weighing around three kilograms, was brought to the turtle protection centre in canton Jura.

Police officers recovered the reptile in on Friday near the Nozon River. The officers who captured the turtle "knew how to handle the animal with the necessary precautions", Jean-Marc Ducotterd, president of the turtle centre, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

This species, with its long neck and powerful jaw, can cause serious injuries and even sever human fingers. 
 

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.