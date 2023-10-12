Investigation into child abuse at religious school ‘not necessary’

The Christliche Schule Linth, formerly “Domino Servite” © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The St Gallen department of education will not pursue further investigation into allegations of corporal punishment at a religious school co-founded by Jürg Läderach, former boss of Swiss chocolate-maker Läderach. Instead, a contact point will be created.

Since a documentaryExternal link was broadcast on September 21 by Swiss public television, SRF, concerning the evangelical school “Domino Servite” (Serve the Lord) in Kaltbrunn, four more alleged victims have come forward to the St Gallen department of education, the department’s head, Stefan Kölliker, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

In the documentary former pupils at the school, now called the Christliche Schule Linth, talked about being beaten with belts – including by Läderach himself – and living in a climate of fear.

Jürg Läderach wrote to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in September saying he had never beaten or otherwise abused children or young people.

In its letter of Wednesday, the department of education emphasised that, in the view of the St Gallen government, the school inspectorate at the time had done enough to investigate suspected cases at the public school.

The fact that this was not successful at the time was explainable and a new investigation was not necessary, the statement continued. “It is partly testimony against testimony. And we have no new findings that would require further measures by the canton,” Kölliker added.

For the school inspectorate, the investigation had been difficult 25 years ago because in the religious community the parents of pupils and the school staff had covered for each other, Kölliker continued. Now the department of education wants to support the alleged victims with a contact point. It remains to be seen what reports reach the department and what steps the canton will take in case of further allegations.

The aim of the contact point is to give former pupils an opportunity to communicate with each other. In addition, people should be able to be referred to independent, professional counselling and support centres. Within the framework of the total revision of the school law, the department of education announced that the extent to which the supervision of public schools can be further expanded is also being reviewed.

