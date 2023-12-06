Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Israel demands ICRC access to Hamas-held hostages

Russian-Israeli Irena Tati was taken hostage by the Palestinian militan group Hamas in the October 7 attacks. She was later released in the context of a temporary ceasefire. Keystone / Christophe Petit Tesson

The Israeli army demanded on Wednesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) be given access to Israeli and foreign hostages held since October 7 by the Palestinian movement Hamas and its allies in the Gaza Strip. The territory is under intense Israeli bombardment.

This content was published on December 6, 2023 - 11:39

"Every minute in captivity puts the lives" of the hostages at stake, said army spokesman Daniel Hagari, "the international community must act. The Red Cross must have access to the hostages", he said.

A target of criticism in Israel, the ICRC told French news agency AFP at the end of November that it did not know where the hostages were, and could not access them because their captors had not agreed

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.