Italian strike action hits SWISS flights

Swiss International Air Lines has been forced to cancel flights to Italy as ongoing strike action adds further misery to holidaymakers.

This content was published on July 14, 2023

Some 20 SWISS flight movements to and from Milan, Venice, Florence, Rome, Naples and Palermo have been canceled for Saturday, affecting 2,000 passengers.

Other airlines also face severe disruption to their schedules with ground staff at Italian airports stage industrial action.

Last month, SWISS Head of Operations Oliver Buchhofer bemoaned the “unprecedented” spate of industrial action the airline is facing.

The airline is in the midst of hiring 1,000 extra cabin crew and 70 pilots, partly to solve punctuality issues.

The industry as a whole has been hit hard so far this year by strikes in countries like Italy and Germany.

Last month, ground staff at Geneva airport staged the first walkout in the company’s 104-year history.

