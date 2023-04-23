Italy evacuates some Swiss citizens from Sudan

Smoke billows over Khartum, Sudan. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Italy launched on Sunday an operation to evacuate its nationals, but also Swiss citizens and members of the Embassy of the Holy See in Sudan, according to Agence France-Presse.

"We have contacted one by one the 140 Italians present in Sudan, we are doing the possible and the impossible to guarantee their safety," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the public channel Rai3.

"In a few hours, hopefully by tonight, all those who want to will be safe," he said. "In total, our soldiers will take care of about 200 people, including Swiss nationals and members of the Apostolic Nunciature [the Holy See's embassy in Sudan]."

The evacuation operation, he said, is underway with the assistance of the Italian ministry of defence.

The minister did not provide details on the number of Swiss national evacuated. Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, contacted by SWI, did not have immediate comment.

The two generals in power since their 2021 putsch have been engaged in a merciless war. The fighting is concentrated ithe Sudanese capital, Khartum, and the western region of Darfur. More than 420 people have been killed and another 3,700 wounded, according to the World Health Organisation.

The ongoing fighting in the capital and closed airport have hampered efforts to evacuate foreign nationals.

On Friday, Switzerland's foreign ministry said it was examining ways to evacuate Swiss nationals and some of embassy staff from Sudan in a possible joint evacuation operation with other countries.

