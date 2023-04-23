Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Italy evacuates some Swiss citizens from Sudan

Smoke billows over Khartum, Sudan. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Italy launched on Sunday an operation to evacuate its nationals, but also Swiss citizens and members of the Embassy of the Holy See in Sudan, according to Agence France-Presse. 

This content was published on April 23, 2023
AFP-SWI/ds

"We have contacted one by one the 140 Italians present in Sudan, we are doing the possible and the impossible to guarantee their safety," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the public channel Rai3.

"In a few hours, hopefully by tonight, all those who want to will be safe," he said. "In total, our soldiers will take care of about 200 people, including Swiss nationals and members of the Apostolic Nunciature [the Holy See's embassy in Sudan]."

The evacuation operation, he said,  is underway with the assistance of the Italian ministry of defence.

The minister did not provide details on the number of Swiss national evacuated. Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, contacted by SWI, did not have immediate comment. 

The two generals in power since their 2021 putsch have been engaged in a merciless war.  The fighting is concentrated ithe Sudanese capital, Khartum, and the western region of Darfur. More than 420 people have been killed and another 3,700 wounded, according to the World Health Organisation. 

The ongoing fighting in the capital and closed airport have hampered efforts to evacuate foreign nationals. 

On Friday, Switzerland's foreign ministry said it was examining ways to evacuate Swiss nationals and some of embassy staff from Sudan in a possible joint evacuation operation with other countries.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.