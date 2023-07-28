Journalist refused access to files linked to Crypto scandal

The encryption machines from the Swiss company were used by US and German intelligence to spy on half the world. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The Federal Court has confirmed refusals to grant a Swiss television journalist access to files on Crypto, the now defunct encryption machine firm at the heart of a spying scandal.

This content was published on July 28, 2023 - 18:51

Keystone-SDA/jc

The scandal, which came to light in February 2020, involved manipulated encryption devices made by Zug-based firm Crypto which the CIA and the German intelligence agency used to spy on half the world.

+ Read more about the Crypto scandal that put Switzerland’s neutral image under stress

At the end of October 2019, the journalist requested access to files from the Federal Archives dating from the 1990s relating to the Crypto probe carried out by the Federal Police at the time. The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) and then Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERI) refused her access to three of the four files on grounds that there were overriding public interests at stake.

After the Federal Administrative Court in 2021 and 2022, the Federal Court confirmed the refusals in two rulings published on Friday. It points out that these documents mention by name informants from foreign intelligence services and the countries to which coding machines were delivered. In this respect, Switzerland's interest in maintaining secrecy remains intact, it said.

Crypto was dissolved in 2018. The scandal, which was revealed by media investigations, led to a parliamentary probe and a criminal investigation by a special prosecutor.

