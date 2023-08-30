Landslide in Swiss village destroys houses and barns

© Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

A landslide destroyed or buried half a dozen houses in Schwanden in canton Glarus late on Tuesday.

This content was published on August 30, 2023 - 08:55

Keystone-SDA/ac

The landslide occurred at around 5.30pm near the Wagenrunse, above Schwanden in the municipality of South Glarus, according to the cantonal police. Masses of earth and rock rolled downhill for 400 metres. At around 7.30pm, other masses of earth continued to move.

According to the police, more than half a dozen houses were destroyed or buried. No one was injured. Buildings located in the landslide zone have been evacuated and access to the surrounding area is forbidden. Evacuations have also taken place in the wider catchment area.

Not yet in the clear

The night remained relatively calm. However, the situation remains unstable and further landslides could occur, a police spokesman told Swiss public radio SRF on Wednesday morning. The risk was also difficult to assess because of the darkness, noted Glarus police staff officer Richard Schmidt.

Five households and two businesses in the area had already been evacuated a week ago. Since then, it has been forbidden to enter the area. When questioned by news agency Keystone-SDA, the police that the cordoned-off area would be extended. Around 100 people have been evacuated.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





Articles in this story Huge landslide narrowly misses Swiss mountain village

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative