Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Landslide in Swiss village destroys houses and barns

© Keystone / Ennio Leanza

A landslide destroyed or buried half a dozen houses in Schwanden in canton Glarus late on Tuesday. 

This content was published on August 30, 2023 - 08:55
Keystone-SDA/ac

The landslide occurred at around 5.30pm near the Wagenrunse, above Schwanden in the municipality of South Glarus, according to the cantonal police. Masses of earth and rock rolled downhill for 400 metres. At around 7.30pm, other masses of earth continued to move.

According to the police, more than half a dozen houses were destroyed or buried. No one was injured. Buildings located in the landslide zone have been evacuated and access to the surrounding area is forbidden. Evacuations have also taken place in the wider catchment area.

Not yet in the clear

The night remained relatively calm. However, the situation remains unstable and further landslides could occur, a police spokesman told Swiss public radio SRF on Wednesday morning. The risk was also difficult to assess because of the darkness, noted Glarus police staff officer Richard Schmidt.

Five households and two businesses in the area had already been evacuated a week ago. Since then, it has been forbidden to enter the area. When questioned by news agency Keystone-SDA, the police that the cordoned-off area would be extended. Around 100 people have been evacuated.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link

End of insertion


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.