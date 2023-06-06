Law limiting skilled foreign workers to be relaxed

The proposal will primarily concern Swiss university and post-doctoral students. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The House of Representatives say a Swiss university degree should enable an easier transition into the labour market.

A decision by the Senate to relax the law on foreign workers came as a surprise. The policy committee had originally voted 8 to 3 against the proposal. However, the Senete accepted the proposal with 24 for and 20 against.

The planned amendment to the law was triggered by a motion from the Radical Liberal Party parliamentarian and entrepreneur Marcel Dobler. He argued that if Switzerland trained specialists, they should also be able to work here. After the House of Representatives passed his motion, the Federal Council drafted a bill.

Skill workers urgently needed

There are 8,500 work quotas allotted for skilled workers from third countries per year. According to Swiss public television, SRFExternal link, 4,366 degrees were awarded to individuals from third countries in 2021.

Entrepreneur Dorian Selz who went through the lengthy process to hire an employee originally from India. In an interview with SRF, he says that foreign students who study in Switzerland should be given an opportunity. "If I understand it correctly, the universities are financed with public money. This would be the opportunity to give something back. I think this is the worst moment to send them away again."

In a press release on the morning before the House of Representatives decision, Hotelleriesuisse, the hotel industry association, promoted the proposal. The integration of third-country nationals with Swiss qualifications is an effective means of supplying Swiss businesses with highly qualified and integrated skilled workers.

How many will be considered?

The Federal Council is also of the opinion that the planned amendment is constitutionally possible, said Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Around 400 to 500 individuals are concerned. The Federal Council had argued that the focus was on individuals with a Swiss education who were usually well integrated into Swiss society.

Post-doctoral students are also to be included, with the House of Representatives stating, "if it is a qualified gainful employment related to the university degree".

