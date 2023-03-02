Legal gaps hamper Big Data’s benefits, finds study

Some projects in the Big Data research programme created new data technology applications for everything from renewable energy planning to patient monitoring in hospitals. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A national research program investigating Big Data’s role in society has reinforced calls to update regulation to ensure responsible use of the technology.

The “Big Data” (NRP 75) programme, sponsored by the Swiss National Science Foundation, conducted 37 research projects on Big Data from 2015-2022. Fifteen of the projects produced concrete big data applications on topics from patient monitoring in hospitals to renewable energy planning. Another eight projects looked at social and ethical aspects of data technologies.

In its final reportExternal link published on Thursday, the Foundation writes that the research confirmed the enormous potential that big data holds for scientific advances and for society at large. However, it notes that they also pose risks that are poorly addressed by today’s regulatory frameworks. Responsible management of new data technologies is essential to build public trust.

The work “highlights the challenges that will have to be overcome in order to be able to use these data flows in a responsible manner,” said Christian S. Jensen, President of the Steering Committee of NRP 75 programme.

The research projects highlighted various regulatory loopholes such as potentially discriminatory algorithms in the insurance and human resources sectors. The final report offers several recommendations, including the certification of data technology applications to comply with privacy, fairness, and anti-discrimination laws.









