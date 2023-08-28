Long-term data confirm efficacy of cholesterol-lowering drug Leqvio

Results showed that twice-yearly treatment with Leqvio in addition to statin therapy consistently lowered low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Basel-based pharmaceutical giant Novartis has published new data from a long-term study of its cholesterol-lowering drug Leqvio. The results are in line with earlier findings and confirm the favourable safety profile of the drug, Novartis announced on Monday afternoon.

Specifically, the results of the open-label extension study, called Orion-8, showed that twice-yearly treatment with Leqvio in addition to statin therapy consistently lowered low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The duration of treatment was six years, according to Novartis.

