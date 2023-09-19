Lonza to stop producing Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza will stop production of the Covid-19 vaccine for Moderna at its Visp site in the third quarter of 2023. Moderna will cover its demand for the vaccine from its own production facilities in the future, the US company announced on Tuesday.
US vaccine maker Moderna is focusing production of the mRNA agent at fewer sites as demand has declined with the transition from a pandemic to an endemic, the statementExternal link added. Lonza could not initially be reached for comment by the Swiss business news agency AWP.
Moderna will meet vaccine demand for 2024 and 2025 from its own sites in Norwood, Massachusetts, it said. More capacity will be added starting in 2025 when Moderna's new mRNA production facilities in the UK, Canada and Australia come online, according to the statement.
