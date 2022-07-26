Lufthansa strike to hit SWISS flights

SWISS flights to Germany are affected by the one-day strike at Lufthansa on Wednesday. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss national carrier is cancelling around a dozen flights to Germany on Wednesday, owing to a one-day strike by ground staff at its German parent company Lufthansa.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled flights from Geneva to Frankfurt (three return flights) and Zurich to Düsseldorf (also three return flights), airline spokeswoman Karin Montani told the AWP news agency on Tuesday. Around 1,000 passengers are affected.

She said SWISS was informing its passengers and looking at alternative ways to get them to their destinations. For example, she said SWISS would fly a larger aircraft to Düsseldorf on Thursday, the day after the strike.

The flights operated by Lufthansa from Zurich to Frankfurt and Munich have also been cancelled because of the strike. Montani could not say how many passengers were affected.

Lufthansa has cancelled almost all flights at its German hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday because of the one-day strike over a 9.5% pay claim. The company announced that flights would already be cancelled on Tuesday, as well as on Thursday and on Friday. In total, more than 1,000 flights are to be cancelled, affecting 134,000 passengers.

