Majority of Swiss support Swiss Olympic bid

Will the next Winter Olympics take place in Switzerland? © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

read aloud pause

X

More than half of Swiss people (56%) support the idea of staging the Winter Olympic Games in Switzerland in 2030, using existing infrastructure, according to a survey.

This content was published on October 6, 2023 - 17:18

Keystone-SDA

Such a bid was presented by Swiss Olympic in August. The survey was conducted by Tamedia and 20 Minutes in collaboration with the LeeWas institute and published in the media on Friday.

Support is higher among men (61%) than women (50%). The younger the respondents, the more enthusiastic they are. Those saying they were in favour of the project reached 66% among 18-34 year-olds, compared with 48% among the over-65s.

The survey was conducted between 19 and 20 September among 29,081 people, 5,570 of them in French-speaking Switzerland.

Swiss Olympic has launched a feasibility study on the organisation of sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Switzerland in 2030, 2034 or 2038. Once the feasibility study and its report have been completed, Swiss Olympic's Executive Board and the Sports Parliament will be called upon to decide whether or not to go ahead with the project.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative