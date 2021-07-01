Majority of Swiss support the legalisation of cannabis

Producing and selling hemp inflorescences (clusters of flowers on a stem) with a low THC content has been legal in Switzerland since 2017. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Most Swiss accept the idea of legalising cannabis for recreational purposes provided there are rules to protect minors, according to a survey published on Thursday.

This content was published on July 1, 2021 - 12:31

Keystone−SDA/ds

Nearly two-thirds of people surveyed want the minimum age of consumption to be set at 18, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told journalists in Bern. Two-thirds are in favor of conducting pilot tests on the controlled distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes.

The survey was conducted by the Sotomo Institute from the end of January to the beginning of April. It consulted 3,166 adults living in Switzerland.

About 70% of the respondents find it important to revise the cannabis law in Switzerland, according to the survey. They cite limiting the black market and improving consumer safety as important reasons for legalisation.

Opponents worry about the effects of this drug on the brain of young people. Apart from strict protection of minors, a ban on advertising and high taxation of cannabis products are viewed as effective measures to protect public health in case of legalisation.

The aim of the survey was to evaluate the acceptance of the population to testing controlled cannabis distribution, identify which measures are demanded in case of legalisation, and gage public opinion on legalisation itself.