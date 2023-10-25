Man arrested in Zurich after email threatening to bomb courthouse

It remains unclear why the man sent an email threatening to use an explosive device in the high court building. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

The Zurich cantonal police have identified and arrested a person who sent an email threatening to bomb the canton’s highest court on Tuesday.

This content was published on October 25, 2023 - 15:53

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) В Цюрихе арестовали человека, угрожавшего взорвать суд

The man, who is a 44-year-old Swiss national, was arrested on Wednesday morning, according to the cantonal police. In response to a media request, the police said there was no connection with recent incidents or bomb threats in neighboring countries.

+ Swiss email behind bomb hoaxes in France

It remains unclear why the man sent an email threatening to use an explosive device in the high court building. An investigation has been opened to shed light on the matter. An explosive device was not found during the search of the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Court employees had to leave their workplaces after several media outlets in Zurich received an email, in which the sender threatened that an explosive device would go off in the courthouse in the afternoon. In the subject line he wrote “Allahu Akbar.” The man must now answer to the public prosecutor.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative