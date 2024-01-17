Middle East conflict takes centre stage at the WEF on Wednesday

(Archive picture) Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel delivers a speech at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Middle East conflict and the war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip, will take centre stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday. The planned appearance by Israeli President Isaac Herzog is important.

According to a press release, Herzog will be travelling to the event together with First Lady Michal Herzog and a delegation of relatives of hostages who are still being held by the radical Islamic group Hamas in Gaza. Herzog intends to give a speech and hold a series of meetings with other leading politicians.

The aim of the visit is to exert "intense political pressure" for the release of the hostages and to make the heads of state and government aware of the consequences of the attack committed by Hamas on October 7, according to the Israeli presidential office.

Also present in Davos are several ministers from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which are considered mediators in the conflict. High-ranking delegations from the crisis region, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, are also present.

Macron and Milei give speeches

On Wednesday, the only head of state from the seven largest western industrialised nations will be making an appearance at the WEF: French President Emmanuel Macron. He is due to give a speech on his country's role in the future of Europe. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also address the Forum participants.

The arrival of the new Argentinian President Javier Milei is eagerly awaited. Davos is his first trip abroad as president. The ultra-liberal head of state has already introduced numerous reforms. In Europe, he has been criticised in part as a right-wing populist. In addition to his speech, several bilateral talks are planned.

The WEF meeting with 2,800 guests from all over the world also continues in economic terms. Following the emergency rescue of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS, UBS boss Sergio Ermotti will be among those speaking on the question of whether the banks are equipped for the future.

