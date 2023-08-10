Mobile phone theft in Switzerland starkly increases

According to a report by Swiss insurer Axa Switzerland, almost a quarter of all reported mobile phone thefts occur in July and August. Gaetan Bally

Since the end of the pandemic, mobile phone thefts have starkly increased in Switzerland. The frequency of incidents varies depends on the canton and also on the time of year.

Thefts of mobile phones in 2022 increased by 40% compared to the previous year, insurer Axa Switzerland stated in a report on ThursdayExternal link. In the first half of 2023, claims of mobile phone thefts increased by 20% when compared to the same period last year.

Thefts at crowded events have the most reported theft occurrences, according to the statistics released by Axa. Additionally, most pickpocket incidences are reported in the summer. According to the report, almost a quarter of all reported mobile phone thefts occur in July and August.

There are also differences between cantons. Geneva, for example, receives about five times more reports of mobile phone theft than the Swiss average. Smartphones thefts were more often reported to insurance from cantons Basel-Stadt and Bern.

