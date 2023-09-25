Moderna stands by partnership with Lonza

Moderna says it is not abandoning its deal with Lonza. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

read aloud pause

X

Despite production of mRNA for the Covid-19 vaccine ending at the Lonza site in Visp, Moderna is maintaining its strategic partnership with the Valais company, assures the boss of the American group. This ten-year partnership was signed in 2020.

This content was published on September 25, 2023 - 09:28

Keystone-SDA

“We will discuss possible collaborations as our messenger RNA portfolio materialises,” declared Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, in an interview with Le Temps.

He explains that Moderna is "right-sizing its industrial footprint and supply base to accelerate its gross margin expansion toward its long-term goal of 75-80%." Demand for the vaccine has fallen by 66%, he notes.

The company based in Cambridge, near Boston, in the United States state of Massachusetts plans to absorb demand for mRNA at its Norwood site over the next two years.

In 2025, Moderna plans to expand its capabilities at its new mRNA manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Only the manufacturing partnership with Rovi in ​​Spain will be maintained. “At the beginning of this year, we opened a new centre of excellence in Madrid,” notes Stéphane Bancel.

This centre allows analytical tests to be carried out to certify batches of mRNA vaccines for markets outside the United States, he adds. “It makes Spain the largest production centre covering all stages of the Moderna vaccine production chain outside the United States.”

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative