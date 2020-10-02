More and more young doctors are women 

The latest survey confirms a trend of more women, especially among the young, going into medicine. Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

In Switzerland, six out of ten doctors aged under 40 are women, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This content was published on October 2, 2020 - 15:31

Keystone-SDA/jc

This is more than double the proportion of women doctors among members of the profession aged 60 to 64 (28%), the FSO said on Friday. Women make up 41% of all the 23,000 doctors working in Switzerland. They nevertheless tend to work fewer hours. While 77% of male doctors work five days per week, only 65% of women doctors do.

These are the findings of the latest FSO structural survey of surgeries and out-patient centres and are based on 2018 statistics. The survey confirms a trend towards more women doctors and also foreign doctors working in Switzerland.

Foreign doctors

Foreign or foreign-trained doctors "play an important role" in Switzerland, notes the FSO. Nearly a quarter (23%) of the doctors in practice do not have a Swiss passport. In addition, just under a third (30%) of all practitioners obtained their degrees abroad, especially in neighbouring countries.

Another striking figure is that 29% of self-employed doctors work in a group practice. Among general practitioners and paediatricians, the proportion is as high as 39%.

Of the 16,924 practices and out-patient centres in Switzerland as of December 31, 2018, 14% of the physicians were over retirement age.