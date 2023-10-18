More Swiss bankruptcies in the first nine months of 2023

Bankruptcies continue to rise in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The number of company bankruptcies so far this year has been significantly higher than in the same period last year.

This content was published on October 18, 2023 - 14:42

Kestone-SDA

From January to September 2023, 8 percent more bankruptcy proceedings were opened compared to the previous year.

In Switzerland there were a total of 3,845 company bankruptcies in the first three quarters of this year, as the business information service Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) announced on Wednesday. In September alone, D&B counted 522 insolvency proceedings (+10%). The risk of bankruptcy depends largely on the industry.

The number of company bankruptcies rose the most over the course of the year in the large Espace Mittelland region, where bankruptcies rose by 17 percent. In Ticino the increase was 13 percent, followed by northwestern Switzerland (+11%) and Zurich (+10%).

The risk of insolvency depends heavily on the industry. In the wood and furniture industry, for example, the probability of bankruptcy is three times higher than the national average. For craft businesses and the hospitality industry, the factor is 2.3, and in the construction industry there were twice as many bankruptcies as average.

The number of new businesses has also increased this year. At 3 percent to 38,325 new companies, the increase was significantly lower than the growth in bankruptcy.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative