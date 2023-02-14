More Swiss companies pledge to cut sugar

An increasing number of companies have agreed to cut sugar in a greater range of products. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Ten more Swiss companies have agreed to lower the amount of sugar in the soft drink, cereal and dairy products they produce or sell.

The latest batch of companies to sign the voluntary ‘Milan Declaration’ join 14 other firms that have already made the pledge.

They have all promised to reduce sugar content in the targeted products by 10% by the end of 2024.

The Milan Declaration is an initiative of the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office that was first drawn up in 2015.

The new companies include Coca-Cola Switzerland, Rivella and supermarket chain Volg.

The Swiss population consumes on average 100 grams of sugar, or 25 sugar lumps, per day, which is twice as much as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Excessive sugar intake can lead to a variety of health problems including diabetes.

Since 2018, the sugar content in yoghurts on the Swiss market has fallen by 5% and by 13% in breakfast cereals, food safety officials stated on Tuesday.

However, no company has yet agreed to limit the amount of salt in food products. Swiss people on average consume nine grams of salt per day, which is also above the WHO recommended limit of five grams.

