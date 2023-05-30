Most Swiss against third gender option in official documents
According to a survey, 62% of respondents are opposed to the introduction of a third gender in official documents.
The poll, published on Tuesday by Tamedia and 20 Minuten, asked Swiss residents whether they would approve of adding a "third gender" or "other" box to official documents in addition to the masculine and feminine genders. Almost two-thirds (62%) of respondents said no or rather not.
The third gender option did not win over a majority in any category of the population surveyed, including urban Switzerland and people with higher education. With 45% in favour, women were clearly more open to the idea than men (26% in favour).
Since last year, it has been possible to change one's first name and gender on official documents. Respondents were divided on this new option. Almost half (48%) view it positively or fairly positively, while the same proportion view it critically or fairly critically.
Here too, there is a difference between men and women. The majority of women (58%) took a positive view of this new product, while the majority of men (56%) were critical.
In collaboration with the Leewas Institute, 30,754 people throughout Switzerland were surveyed at the end of March. The margin of error is +/- 1 percentage point.
