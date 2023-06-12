My life as a Swiss schoolteacher and drag queen

Michel von Känel. Colin Frei

Michel von Känel is a teacher in a Swiss high school. Once a month he dresses up to perform in drag as “Paprika”. He talks to Swiss public radio SRF about how he handles the pressures of the classroom and being on stage.

SRF: What does drag mean to you?

Michel von Känel: The freedom to appear as I want, to be free and to celebrate femininity. In our society, femininity is still portrayed as something weak, especially in men. As a drag queen, I take my femininity and turn it into a strength.

SRF: Is drag also a political statement?

M. v. K.: Drag queens have always been figureheads of the Pride movement. In the current debate, the other side is exploiting us because we are political. Drag becomes the enemy. We are portrayed as evil because we play with gender. This makes us exactly what many right-wing people do not want to see. Let’s be clear: drag is an art form. We are not villains, but peace-loving people.

SRF: You are a teacher and, in accordance with the school curriculum, you must teach about gender roles. How do you do that?

M. v. K.: It is important that we talk about this in school because queer and trans youth are much more likely to face bullying, which increases suicide rates. Education is needed to keep bullying in check and bring objectivity into the discussion. First, however, we need the terms so that we can talk about them.

I would like to deal with these topics in more depth, but as a queer teacher I am in the line of fire and I find it difficult to approach these topics in the way I’d like, also just for reasons of self-protection. But to be able to respectfully discuss gender issues with each other is part of the curriculum.

SRF: Have parents contacted you?

M. v. K.: Never because of the lessons, but because of my work as a drag queen. I am not a teacher who wants to influence the children politically. Many are afraid that if a teacher like me arrives, the children will all become gay and lesbian. I can reassure them that I can't even get the kids to do their homework.

SRF: Does the school management support you?

M. v. K.: Yes, and that was also very important to me when I chose the school. That's why I made it clear in my application that I'm a drag queen.

SRF: Have you ever been attacked or discriminated against?

M. v. K.: Luckily, I have never experienced any physical attacks, but I have experienced many hurtful words - on social media and in the street; they can be violent. I always say: “They bounce off me and I'm over them”. But sometimes I sit at home and think: “Wow, it's crazy that I can't just walk down the street like everyone else.”

SRF: Strong reactions must be expected. Why did you want to appear on the weekly Swiss TV talk show, SRF Club?

M. v. K.: It was difficult for me to come on the show. I heard about the recent death threats made in connection with “Gender Day” organised at a secondary school in Stäfa [canton Zurich]. And because I am doubly affected by the topic as a teacher and as a drag queen, I was afraid for my safety.

But then I thought, “No, I won't let these voices silence me.” I came out when I was 21. I'm here and it's important that I can take a stand. Nobody can take that away from me. Fear doesn't get me anywhere. That's what it's about for me as a drag queen, but also as a teacher.

