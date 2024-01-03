New antibiotic could be effective against resistant bacteria
A new class of antibiotics has shown promising results against an antibiotic-resistant bacterium in initial studies. However, the active ingredient developed by researchers at the pharmaceutical company Roche in Basel is still a long way from being used in practice.
According to the study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal "Nature", the newly developed active substance called zosurabalpine was effective in the laboratory and in mice against the antibiotic-resistant bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii - a typical hospital germ that can cause pneumonia, for example.
+How rich countries and big pharma companies hinder the human right to science
Antibiotic resistance has become an acute threat to health in recent decades, the researchers emphasised in the study. The bacterium targeted by the new active ingredient is particularly worrying. This is because it belongs to the so-called gram-negative bacteria, which are surrounded by inner and outer membranes that are difficult for most antibiotics to overcome. It repeatedly leads to outbreaks of infection in intensive care units around the world.
"Any new class of antibiotics that is able to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria such as carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii would be a major breakthrough," said Michael Lobritz from Roche, who was involved in the study, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. However, further studies are needed to know whether Zosurabalpine will bring about this breakthrough.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.