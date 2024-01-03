New antibiotic could be effective against resistant bacteria

"Any new class of antibiotics that is able to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria such as carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii would be a major breakthrough," said Michael Lobritz from Roche. Keystone / Jaipal Singh

read aloud pause

X

A new class of antibiotics has shown promising results against an antibiotic-resistant bacterium in initial studies. However, the active ingredient developed by researchers at the pharmaceutical company Roche in Basel is still a long way from being used in practice.

This content was published on January 3, 2024 - 16:52

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) عربي (ar) مضادات حيوية جديدة قد تكون فعالة ضد بكتيريا مقاومة

According to the study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal "Nature", the newly developed active substance called zosurabalpine was effective in the laboratory and in mice against the antibiotic-resistant bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii - a typical hospital germ that can cause pneumonia, for example.

+How rich countries and big pharma companies hinder the human right to science

Antibiotic resistance has become an acute threat to health in recent decades, the researchers emphasised in the study. The bacterium targeted by the new active ingredient is particularly worrying. This is because it belongs to the so-called gram-negative bacteria, which are surrounded by inner and outer membranes that are difficult for most antibiotics to overcome. It repeatedly leads to outbreaks of infection in intensive care units around the world.

"Any new class of antibiotics that is able to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria such as carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii would be a major breakthrough," said Michael Lobritz from Roche, who was involved in the study, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. However, further studies are needed to know whether Zosurabalpine will bring about this breakthrough.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative