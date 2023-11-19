New cross-border agreement reduces Italian job seekers in Ticino

According to Massimo Suter, President of Gastro Ticino, there has been a drop in applications in the catering sector between 30% and 50%. © Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

read aloud pause

X

The new cross-border commuter agreement between Switzerland and Italy, which came into force in July, is already having a noticeable effect in Ticino. Fewer Italian nationals are applying for jobs in the catering industry.

This content was published on November 19, 2023 - 11:18

Keystone-SDA

Massimo Suter, President of Gastro Ticino, confirmed to the news agency Keystone-SDA a report in the "Corriere del Ticino" on Saturday, according to which there has been a drop in applications in the catering sector of between 30% and 50%.

+“Higher wages don’t combat skilled workers shortage”, say Swiss employers

Applications from Italy have also fallen by up to 50% in Ticino's industrial sector compared to the previous year. This was the result of a survey of several dozen medium-sized companies, said Stefano Modenini, Director of the Ticino Industry Association, when asked by Keystone-SDA.

+Four Swiss restaurants retain their three Michelin stars

Under the new agreement, Switzerland will retain 80% of the withholding tax levied on the income of Italian cross-border commuters. The new cross-border commuters will also be subject to regular taxation in their country of residence.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative