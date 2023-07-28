New e-vignette could cost the Swiss government CHF17 million

As of next month people who want to drive in Switzerland will be able to buy and use their motorway sticker online. But the Swiss government could lose up to CHF17 million. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

From August 1, the motorway tax stickers required in Switzerland will also be available electronically. This will make it easier and more convenient for drivers, but the Swiss government might lose up to CHF17 million ($19.5) in revenue, reports Swiss public television SRFExternal link.

This content was published on July 28, 2023 - 13:22

SRF/sp

As of next month instead of sticking the vignette on their car’s windscreen, people who want to drive in Switzerland will be able to buy and use their motorway sticker online, the Swiss government has announcedExternal link. The cost will remain the same at CHF40 ($45.9) for the calendar year in question. The main difference is that the sticker is only valid for the car it appears on, while the e-vignette will be linked to the number plate.

+ Motorway tax price hike causes controversy

This will make it easier for drivers, because anyone who buys a new car in the course of the year no longer needs a new vignette and only one e-vignette will be required for exchangeable number plates instead of two.

But, for the Swiss government this might lead to a “loss of up to CH17.2 million in revenue”, Tabea Rüdin, media spokeswoman for the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) told SRF. This revenue shortfall corresponds to less than 5% of the total revenue from motorway stickers sales. Last year the government collected a record CHF418 million.

The government expects additional income and savings in the long-term. "When the sticker is sold, a commission of 10% is paid to the sales partners. This is no longer the case with the e-vignette," Rüdin explained.

In addition to this, money will also be saved on printing and dispatch, especially abroad. However, it is still not possible to predict how much will be saved, as it is unclear how many drivers will prefer the e-vignette to the traditional sticker. The latter will be abolished only when its share of total sales falls below 10%.

For now, the government is not planning any automated controls, but customs officers and cantonal police will continue to check for the motorway sticker and the number plates.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative