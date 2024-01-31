New investigation into Swiss landslide that killed eight hikers

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a new investigation six and a half years after the rockslide that claimed the lives of eight hikers in Bondo.

Five people are facing criminal proceedings for "multiple negligent homicide". The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the information published on Tuesday on the Beobachter website. The investigators are relying on an expert report stating that the rockslide on August 23, 2017 had been preceded by "numerous warning signs". The authorities allegedly took an "unacceptable risk" by not closing the footpaths.

The new criminal investigation concerns two experts from the Graubünden Forest and Natural Hazards Office, an external geologist and two representatives of the municipality of Bregaglia, including the former president of the municipality and current parliamentarian Anna Giacometti, according to Beobachter. These individuals have not commented on the investigation.

