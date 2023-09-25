Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

News report: Google to cut 50 jobs in Switzerland

Google employs around 5,000 people in Zurich. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The internet giant Google looks set to cut around 50 jobs in Zurich, its main site in Switzerland, according to a news report. In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world.

This content was published on September 25, 2023 - 14:09
Keystone-SDA

The news portal Inside Paradeplatz reported on Monday that all 43 positions responsible for recruitment are to be eliminated, as well as ten in the Android TV team.

A spokesperson for Google Switzerland refused to comment on the specific story at its Zurich site, in answer to a request by the AWP agency, referring to global recruitment decisions by Google.

+ Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

Google “continues to invest in high-level engineers and technical talent, while slowing down the pace of hiring. This is why the workload of hiring managers has declined”, the spokesperson said. The company has “made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the team responsible for hiring”, according to a press release forwarded by the spokesperson.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced in January plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, without specifying the number of positions affected by these measures in Zurich.

+ How Google drives up rents in Switzerland

The Syndicom union had mentioned 5% of the workforce, which would correspond to 250 jobs out of a total of around 5,000. Google’s Zurich operation is one of the most important research and development sites outside the United States.

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.