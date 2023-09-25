News report: Google to cut 50 jobs in Switzerland

Google employs around 5,000 people in Zurich. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The internet giant Google looks set to cut around 50 jobs in Zurich, its main site in Switzerland, according to a news report. In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world.

The news portal Inside Paradeplatz reported on Monday that all 43 positions responsible for recruitment are to be eliminated, as well as ten in the Android TV team.

A spokesperson for Google Switzerland refused to comment on the specific story at its Zurich site, in answer to a request by the AWP agency, referring to global recruitment decisions by Google.

Google “continues to invest in high-level engineers and technical talent, while slowing down the pace of hiring. This is why the workload of hiring managers has declined”, the spokesperson said. The company has “made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the team responsible for hiring”, according to a press release forwarded by the spokesperson.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced in January plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, without specifying the number of positions affected by these measures in Zurich.

The Syndicom union had mentioned 5% of the workforce, which would correspond to 250 jobs out of a total of around 5,000. Google’s Zurich operation is one of the most important research and development sites outside the United States.

