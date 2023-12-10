NGOs call for a 'strong' human rights policy in Switzerland

An image from the time of the UN Declaration of Human Rights of December 10, 1948 in Paris. Keystone / Str

Switzerland must "close the remaining gaps" in its human rights protection system, say around a hundred NGOs on the occasion of World Human Rights Day. Despite persistent criticism, there has been no improvement to date.

This content was published on December 10, 2023 - 12:00

Keystone-SDA

Overall, "there is a lack of coherence and resources for the implementation of human rights by state officials at all levels of the federal system", stresses the Swiss NGO Platform for Human Rights.

Against this backdrop, the organisations are calling for a "strong" policy and are making three demands. These are: to put in place laws guaranteeing the respect, protection and implementation of human rights; to adopt a human rights implementation strategy backed up by sufficient resources; and to guarantee accessible and effective complaints mechanisms.

International Human Rights Day is celebrated every 10 December, the day on which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted (1948).

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

