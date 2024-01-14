No peace without Russia's word, says Swiss foreign minister at Davos

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

At the fourth peace formula talks in Davos, Ignazio Cassis said the Ukrainian peace plan is merely a "foundation" for talks aimed at putting an end to the conflict with Russia.

"One way or another, Russia will have to be included," said Cassis in Davos on Sunday. "There will be no peace without Russia's word,” he told the press during the fourth meeting of national security advisors on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point plan. But in his view, the peace plan must move forward even if a dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow cannot yet take place as long as the military situation prevents it.

"Every day that we wait, dozens of civilians die. We don't have the right to wait,” said Cassis. "We must be ready" when conditions allow, he insisted.

He added that "we must put an end to this war", at a time when the Ukrainian people are facing another difficult winter. Among the ten points, Switzerland is participating in work on food security, nuclear safety and the process to bring the war to an end.

The cabinet member already considers the high level of participation, including from the southern states, to be a success. And that a "common language" is emerging on some of the points. And some are coming because they can draw on "good practice" in trying to resolve conflicts in their region.

Ukraine would also like to see a World Peace Summit at a higher level. "We are in the process of considering this" and discussions will be held with Zelensky in the next few days, added Cassis.

