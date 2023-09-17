Not a single violation of St Gallen's burqa ban

Voters in Canton St Gallen voted in favour of a burqa ban five years ago, with a vote of 66.7%. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

read aloud pause

X

Canton St Gallen's burqa ban has never been implemented since it was introduced five years ago.

This content was published on September 17, 2023 - 14:49

Keystone-SDA/amva

The public prosecutor's office has not yet received any complaint, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In the last five years, no one has been fined for wearing a burqa, a niqab or a similar item of clothing in canton St Gallen, despite the ban. This was stated by the cantonal police and public prosecutor's office at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+Swiss plan fines for those breaking ‘burqa ban’

Voters in Canton St Gallen voted in favour of a burqa ban five years ago. On September 23, 2018, they supported this with a vote of 66.7%. The ban came into effect on January 1, 2019.

Proponents of the ban said it would promotes equality between men and women and will help fight against radicalisation of Islam.

+‘The burka initiative defends the dignity of women’

At the time of the vote, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the political campaign was characterised by xenophobia masquerading as emancipation for women.

“Vague justifications on how the wearing of face coverings would be a threat to safety, health or the rights of others cannot be considered a legitimate reason for such an invasive restriction of fundamental freedoms,” the OHCHR said in a statement.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative