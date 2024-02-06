Novartis acquires German biotech Morphosys for CHF2.5 billion

By acquiring the German biotech company MorphoSys, Novartis is strengthening its oncology pipeline. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

Even after its numerous acquisitions in 2023, the pharmaceutical company Novartis has not yet satisfied its appetite. The canton Basel-based company is acquiring the German biotech company Morphosys for €2.7 billion (CHF2.5 billion).

This content was published on February 6, 2024 - 10:17

Keystone-SDA

This does not come as a complete surprise. News media had already speculated about this on Monday evening before the actual Novartis press release. According to the reports, the canton Basel-based company was able to prevail in its bid for Morphosys over the United States drug manufacturer Incyte.

As part of the agreed transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Novartis will make a voluntary public tender offer for all no-par value bearer shares of Morphosys AG at a price of €68 per share.

+ Ex-Novartis unit Sandoz makes stock exchange debut

The offer that has now been made also puts an end to the takeover speculation about the German biotech, which was founded in 1992 in Martinsried near Munich, Germany.

Pipeline to be strengthened

With the takeover, Novartis is strengthening its oncology pipeline, the company announced late on Monday evening. The transaction gives Novartis access to pelabresib, an active ingredient for the treatment of myelofibrosis, a life-threatening, chronic disease of the bone marrow.

As Novartis itself writes, the cause of myelofibrosis is currently still unknown. It is assumed that myelofibrosis is caused by a change in the stem cells in the bone marrow.

In addition to pelabresib, the acquisition also gives Novartis access to tulmimetostat, a compound that is still at an early stage of testing and is currently being tested in patients with solid tumours or lymphomas. In addition, Morphosys' pipeline includes a broad portfolio of drugs, some of which are being developed in partnership with Novartis, including Ianalumab (VAY736), which is being investigated in various immunological diseases and haematology.

+ Swiss drug trial victims offered millions in compensation

Most important, however, is pelabresib. In a recent combination study, the active ingredient led to a reduction in spleen volume and thus achieved the targets set. In the USA, the application for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) should be submitted in the second half of 2024 if possible.

Strategically sensible acquisition

Novartis itself remains true to its M&A strategy with these plans. Just a week ago, CEO Vas Narasimhan confirmed in an interview with AWP Video that the Group would continue to focus primarily on bolt-on acquisitions with a volume of up to $3 billion (CHF2.6 billion).

Analysts consider the plans to make strategic sense, as can be seen from the first early comments. The experts at JPMorgan, for example, write that the current standard of care for myelofibrosis is Jakafi, for which Novartis holds the rights outside the USA. "Therefore, the acquisition of the global rights for pelabresib makes strong strategic sense as it builds on Novartis' existing haematology presence," the report states.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance of the tender offer by at least 65% of the outstanding shares of Morphosys AG and receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Until completion of the transaction, the company will continue to operate as a separate, independent company.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative