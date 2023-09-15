Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Novartis shareholders approve Sandoz spinoff

Novartis and Sandoz are to separate. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

At an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, shareholders of the Swiss pharma giant Novartis approved the complete spinoff of Sandoz, the Basel-based group's generics and biosimilars business. The transaction will be completed on or around October 4.

This content was published on September 15, 2023 - 15:35
Keystone-SDA

Novartis shareholders will receive one Sandoz share for every five Novartis shares, the pharma group said in a statement on Friday. Shareholders also approved the reduction of the parent company's share capital to match that of Sandoz as a result of this decision.

+ Read more about the history of Swiss pharmaExternal link

Novartis announced its intention to spin off its Sandoz subsidiary in August 2022. Sandoz will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will have a secondary listing in the US.

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.