Nuclear energy is necessary, says head of Swiss water agency

The Muehleberg nuclear power plant in the Canton of Bern was commissioned in 1972. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The incoming president of the Swiss Water Management Association (SWMA) is in favour of full liberalisation of the Swiss electricity market. She also maintains that an electricity mix without nuclear power is no longer possible.

This content was published on August 27, 2023 - 11:00

Keystone-SDA/ac

"My ideal would be a good electricity mix without nuclear power, but I don't really believe in that any more," said Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher in an interview published on Sunday by the NZZ am Sonntag. The parliamentarian is therefore not closing the door on new nuclear power stations, but only wants "new generation" ones.

However, she continues to believe in the development of hydroelectric power. "The first step is to increase the height of existing dams. To do this, we need to reach an agreement with the environmental organisations so that we don't hold each other back".





New dams

The parliamentarian, who has been proposed as president of the SWMA following Albert Rösti's departure to the Federal Council, believes that small nature conservation associations should not have the same weight in appeals as organisations with broad support. Otherwise, a "mini-association" can "throw a spanner in the works", whereas a solution has been found with the large associations.

Vincenz-Stauffacher also advocates not systematically protecting areas upstream of glaciers, where new hydraulic dams could be built. "Not all areas lend themselves to this in the same way, but there are several where new structures would make sense".

She also recommends reducing the residual flows of rivers for a limited period of time, if this measure proves necessary for the security of Switzerland's electricity supply.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story How Switzerland is dismantling its first nuclear power station

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative