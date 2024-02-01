One in six people in Switzerland suffers racial discrimination

69% of respondents stated that they had experienced racial discrimination in their everyday working life or when looking for a job. Keystone / Hannes P Albert

According to a survey, one in six people living in Switzerland has been racially discriminated against in the last five years. Younger people and people with a migration background are particularly affected.

In a monitoring survey conducted by the Service for Combating Racism, 17% of people stated that they had experienced racist discrimination - that is 1.2 million people in Switzerland. Racism and racial discrimination are a reality for a growing number of people in Switzerland, the centre announced on Thursday.

Often in the workplace

Most of those affected are aged between 15 and 39, the press release continues. Racial discrimination occurs in all areas of life. 69% of those surveyed stated that they had been discriminated against in their everyday working life or when looking for a job.

This included unjustified discrimination in the application process, insults and bullying or wage discrimination. Furthermore, 30% cited the public sphere and 27% the school as a place of discrimination.

The monitoring clearly shows that there is a need for action in the form of institutional measures to better protect people from marginalisation, the report continued. There should be an increased focus on structural racism in the labour market or at school.

The Federal Council also announced on Thursday that it would work with the cantons to develop a strategy and an action plan against racism and anti-Semitism. It will also examine whether a new commissioner for combating racism and anti-Semitism should be appointed.

Monitoring every two years

Data from the "Living together in Switzerland" survey and counselling cases from the counselling network for victims of racism were analysed as part of the monitoring carried out by the specialist unit for combating racism. The monitoring has been published every two years since 2010. The aim is to develop a fact-based and effective anti-racism policy.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

