Only two Swiss violations of Russian sanctions fined so far

Out of 126 shipments reported by the Swiss customs for violating sanctions against Russia only two have incurred penalties.

All declared exports to Russia - and imports - are checked, according to Alexandra Meier, head of goods security at the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

"In the meantime, we have reported 126 shipments to SECO, and we have provided clarification on 500 additional shipments. They are industrial goods of all kinds, furniture and luxury products,” she told Swiss public television SRFExternal link.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has to then assess the individual violations. So far there have only been two final penalties.

“The processing of suspicious activity reports is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Additional clarifications must be made. In view of the large and increasing number of reports, appropriate prioritisation is required when processing,” Seco told SRF when questioned.

Anyone who intentionally violates the export ban can be punished with up to five years in prison or a fine of up to one million Swiss francs.



