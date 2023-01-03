Over 50,000 new Swiss companies were founded in 2022

Keystone / Ennio Leanza

A total of 50,015 companies set up in Switzerland last year thanks to a late surge in the last quarter.

The number of new firms entering the marketplace has remained stable. The total corresponds to a drop of 1% compared to 2021 and an increase of 7% compared to 2020, according to data from commercial registers compiled by Help.ch published on Tuesday.

The performance in 2022 is 27% higher than ten years ago, when 39,371 companies were founded in 2012. This is a result that is "positive and reinforces our image of a dynamic and productive Swiss economy" last year and in previous years, the document said.

In December alone, 4,897 new companies were founded, 18% more than in November and 1% less than in the previous year.

However, the number of firms going bust also increased last year, according to research group Dun & Bradstreet. By the end of November, 4,349 companies had declared bankruptcy, which is an increase of 21% on the previous year.

Other corporate data has shown signs of improved sentiment concerning the Swiss economy.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) published on Tuesday by Credit Suisse and Procure.ch remains well above the growth threshold, defined at 50 points, and has slowed its downward trend. Swiss industry remains in good shape, reflecting the strength of the labour market. The service sector, on the other hand, is struggling, slipping below the growth threshold.

