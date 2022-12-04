Parental child abductions on the rise in Switzerland
Child abductions by a parent have been on the rise for the past ten years in Switzerland.This content was published on December 4, 2022 - 11:21
The increase in bi-national unions is one cause, according to Le Matin Dimanche, citing data from the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ).
In 2011, 35 requests for the return of children were sent by Switzerland to states that are co-signatories of the Hague ConventionExternal link. Ten years later, 68 requests had been made.
When parents come from different countries, "in cases of family conflicts and divorces, it often happens that people want to return to their country of origin and take their children with them," confirms Ingrid Ryser, spokesperson for the FOJ.
In 75% of the cases, it is the mothers who abduct their children. They are also far more likely to refuse the co-parent’s visitation rights - in 85% of cases.
The gender issue is also significant in the case of child repatriation. The odds of returning the child back to Switzerland depends on the culture of the country, i.e., whether it is more favourable to the mother or the father.
