Parliamentary group wants stricter checks on short-time work

A Swiss audit committee concluded that the fight against abuse of short-time work during the Covid-19 pandemic was incomplete and called for stronger supervisory bodies.

Short-time work compensation amounting to billions was paid out by the government to companies whose business was particularly affected during the pandemic. In its report published on Thursday, the House of Representative's Business Audit Committee described short-time work as an "expedient instrument during the coronavirus crisis". However, it warned that supervision must be strengthened.

In the view of the committee, it is crucial to ensure that the ongoing checks on short-time work compensation paid out are carried out within the applicable deadlines. This is the only way to ensure that unlawfully received money can be reclaimed from the companies at fault.

The supervisory commission formulated a total of seven recommendations for the attention of the government. The Federal Council has until the beginning of March to comment on them.



