Parmelin defends ‘no’ to joining the Oligarch Task Force

Earlier this year, ambassadors from the G7 countries sent a letter to the Swiss government asking it to join the REPO (Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs) taskforce. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

read aloud pause

X

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin has defended the country's government's "no" to Switzerland joining the international task force to track down Russian oligarchs' money. Joining was not in the country's interest, he told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

This content was published on September 17, 2023 - 10:24

Keystone-SDA/amva

"In an increasingly polarised world, Switzerland, as a neutral country, has an interest in maintaining a certain restraint," the Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian said in the written interview.

Parmelin warned that the work in the task force could increase pressure on Switzerland. "There could also be pressure within the body that Switzerland would have to take on, for example, those of the US in addition to the EU sanctions." Switzerland must retain its freedom of decision on this issue.

The Swiss government plans to vote on a motion on task force accession next week.

+Switzerland urged to join taskforce on Russian sanctions

Diplomats from France, Italy, Germany, the USA, Canada, Japan and the UK had called on Switzerland in March to become more involved in the search for Russian money.

Earlier this year, ambassadors from the G7 countries sent a letter to the Swiss government asking it to join the REPO (Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs) taskforce, an international taskforce for implementing the sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

To date, Bern has declined to join.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative