Peace activist supports Swiss trade relations with Belarus

Belarusian peace activist Olga Karatch is in favor of "normal" trade relations between Switzerland and Belarus. However, she agreed with Switzerland's sanctions against companies for military goods in an interview published by Swiss media group Tamedia.

"Normal" trade relations are an opportunity to obtain information about the situation in Belarus, Karatch said in the interview published Saturday. It would also create jobs outside the state economy.

The peace activist had been invited to Bern by the organisation PeaceWomen Across the Globe. The meeting discussed how the entry of Belarus into the Ukraine war could be prevented. Another topic was the joint fight against prison companies in Belarus that produce for the West. Little was known about the companies, Karatch said.

Switzerland adopted a tougher set of European Union sanctions against Belarus in August. Among other things, it banned exports of firearms and ammunition, as well as aerospace technology that could be used to build drones, for example. The new sanctions also included other so-called dual-use goods that are needed in both the civilian and military sectors.

