Personal data of the military police affected by hacker attack

The data was stolen from the Swiss armed forces during the hacker attack on the IT service provider Xplain. Criminal charges have been filed against unknown persons. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

Excerpts of military police reports as well as personal data of about 720 users of the platform have surfaced on the darknet. The data was stolen from the Swiss armed forces during the hacker attack on the IT service provider Xplain. Criminal charges have been filed against unknown persons.

According to a statement by the Defence Group and the General Secretariat of the Defence Department on Thursday, the IT infrastructure of the Swiss armed forces was not affected by the hacker attack. The information on the Darknet had no influence on the operational missions of the Armed Forces and did not pose a potential threat to the Armed Forces and its partner organisations. However, security monitoring has been additionally strengthened.

+Hacked IT service provider Xplain under formal investigation

According to the Swiss armed forces, there are no risks for the persons concerned on the stolen list of the military police's journal and report management system "Jorasys". Comparable information was available in public directories such as the federal government calendar or other public sources. In addition, the Swiss armed forces had sensitised the people.

