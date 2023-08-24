Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Personal data of the military police affected by hacker attack

The data was stolen from the Swiss armed forces during the hacker attack on the IT service provider Xplain. Criminal charges have been filed against unknown persons. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

Excerpts of military police reports as well as personal data of about 720 users of the platform have surfaced on the darknet. The data was stolen from the Swiss armed forces during the hacker attack on the IT service provider Xplain. Criminal charges have been filed against unknown persons.

This content was published on August 24, 2023 - 16:04
Keystone-SDA/amva

According to a statement by the Defence Group and the General Secretariat of the Defence Department on Thursday, the IT infrastructure of the Swiss armed forces was not affected by the hacker attack. The information on the Darknet had no influence on the operational missions of the Armed Forces and did not pose a potential threat to the Armed Forces and its partner organisations. However, security monitoring has been additionally strengthened.

+Hacked IT service provider Xplain under formal investigation

According to the Swiss armed forces, there are no risks for the persons concerned on the stolen list of the military police's journal and report management system "Jorasys". Comparable information was available in public directories such as the federal government calendar or other public sources. In addition, the Swiss armed forces had sensitised the people.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link

End of insertion

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.