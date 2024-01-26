Pfizer 2024 Prize awarded to thirteen young scientists
Thirteen young researchers from Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva and Zurich have won this year's Pfizer Research Award.
The prize is awarded for outstanding scientific work in the field of medicine.
Ten women are among the thirteen winners, Pfizer announced on Thursday. The winning works cover a variety of fields. One of them suggests, for example, that certain preventive measures could reduce the number of pneumonias developed during hospital stays by a third.
The awards ceremony will take place on January 25 in Zurich. The Pfizer Prize for Research has been awarded annually since 1992. It has already rewarded 438 researchers. The foundation has donated a total of more than CHF 6.8 million to medical research.
