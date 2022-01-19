From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance, hosted by Fabio Canetg.

This content was published on January 19, 2022 - 11:53

Fabio Canetg More from this author

Subscribe to the Geldcast update in English on YouTubeExternal link. And you can find many more episodes in German on iTunesExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts.

7%: Why is U.S. inflation so high?

Inflation in the United States is higher than it has been for decades. What are the reasons for this? And are prices now also rising in Switzerland?

External Content

Lessons from interest rate problems

The Australian central bank is being attacked by the markets and is losing control over interest rates. Something similar happened to the Swiss National Bank in 2015 with the minimum exchange rate for the euro. But what is behind this?

External Content

Monetary policy and the climate crisis

For years, central banks have been called upon to do more to combat climate change. Now a new monetary policy instrument is being discussed as a way forward.

External Content

Candidates for the SNB Governing Board

A new discussion has flared up around the Swiss National Bank (SNB): Who will eventually succeed the current SNB president Thomas Jordan?

External Content

Research Conferences in Monetary Economics

Hardly any other policy area is as strongly influenced by research as monetary policy. But how openly central banks talk about the latest research results varies greatly. This is exemplified by last week’s research conference at the European Central Bank (ECB).

External Content

About the host Fabio CanetgExternal link completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. End of insertion



