Police seize over 4,000 marijuana plants in Basel Country

The police also seized 100 kilograms of marijuana which had been prepared for sale. Keystone / Matilde Campodonico

On Wednesday, police discovered more than 4,000 marijuana plants in an industrial building in Therwil, a municipality of Basel Country.

The facility was designed to grow 7,000 plants, the Basel Country cantonal police said on Friday. The police also seised 100 kilograms of marijuana which had been prepared for sale. Two Dutchmen, aged 51 and 56, were arrested.

The Swiss public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against the two men.

