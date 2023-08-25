Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Police seize over 4,000 marijuana plants in Basel Country

The police also seized 100 kilograms of marijuana which had been prepared for sale. Keystone / Matilde Campodonico

On Wednesday, police discovered more than 4,000 marijuana plants in an industrial building in Therwil, a municipality of Basel Country.

This content was published on August 25, 2023 - 16:26
Keystone-SDA/amva

The facility was designed to grow 7,000 plants, the Basel Country cantonal police said on Friday. The police also seised 100 kilograms of marijuana which had been prepared for sale. Two Dutchmen, aged 51 and 56, were arrested.

+Zurich launches legal cannabis project

The Swiss public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against the two men.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link

End of insertion

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.