Police seize stolen paintings worth several hundred thousand Swiss francs

The Zurich cantonal police have arrested two Swiss nationals in canton Basel Country and seized stolen works of art worth several hundred thousand francs.

This content was published on November 21, 2023 - 18:54

Keystone-SDA

The paintings were allegedly stolen during a burglary in canton Bern in 2019.

The Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday that searches had already been carried out at the homes of the two detainees at the end of September. At the end of August, the police received information that allegedly stolen paintings were being sold at an auction house.

Intensive investigations then led to the two people residing in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. They are Swiss nationals aged 31 and 71.

