Police seize stolen paintings worth several hundred thousand Swiss francs
The Zurich cantonal police have arrested two Swiss nationals in canton Basel Country and seized stolen works of art worth several hundred thousand francs.
The paintings were allegedly stolen during a burglary in canton Bern in 2019.
+Police investigate possible theft of Kunsthaus Zurich paintings
The Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday that searches had already been carried out at the homes of the two detainees at the end of September. At the end of August, the police received information that allegedly stolen paintings were being sold at an auction house.
+‘There’s a lot of Nazi-looted art in Switzerland’
Intensive investigations then led to the two people residing in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. They are Swiss nationals aged 31 and 71.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.